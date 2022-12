HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will once again face Iowa in a bowl game, this time in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Kentucky beat the Hawkeyes 20-17 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl last season.

Both the Cats and the Hawkeyes finished the regular season 7-5.

