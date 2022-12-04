Final AP Poll: Georgia still top dog, Ohio State enters top four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Utah USC Penn State Clemson Kansas State Washington State Florida State Tulane Oregon LSU Oregon State UCLA Notre Dame South Carolina Texas UTSA Troy Mississippi State NC State

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Ole Miss 27, Fresno State 25, Purdue 17, South Alabama 17, Illinois 11, Boise State 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1

The Bulldogs (13-0) are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan (13-0) received the other one in the poll released Sunday.

The final College Football Playoff rankings to set the four-team field for the national championship tournament are scheduled to be released later Sunday.

TCU (12-1) remained third, despite losing for the first time this season in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. The Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kanas State.

The Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 4, ahead of Alabama and Tennessee.

