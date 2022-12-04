Final AP Poll: Georgia still top dog, Ohio State enters top four

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) returns a blocked LSU field goal attempt for a touchdown in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Utah
  8. USC
  9. Penn State
  10. Clemson
  11. Kansas State
  12. Washington State
  13. Florida State
  14. Tulane
  15. Oregon
  16. LSU
  17. Oregon State
  18. UCLA
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UTSA
  23. Troy
  24. Mississippi State
  25. NC State

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Ole Miss 27, Fresno State 25, Purdue 17, South Alabama 17, Illinois 11, Boise State 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1

The Bulldogs (13-0) are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan (13-0) received the other one in the poll released Sunday.

The final College Football Playoff rankings to set the four-team field for the national championship tournament are scheduled to be released later Sunday.

TCU (12-1) remained third, despite losing for the first time this season in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. The Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kanas State.

The Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 4, ahead of Alabama and Tennessee.

