Dec. 3 marks the 43rd anniversary of the deadly ‘The Who’ concert stampede

By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday marks the 43rd anniversary of one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history at Riverfront Coliseum.

Eleven people were crushed to death at The Who concert on Dec. 3, 1979.

Thousands of fans eagerly waited outside to hear the British rock band, but as soon as they heard music from inside, people began to rush into the arena.

Of the people that died, three were Finneytown students Stephan Preston, Jackie Eckerle and Karen Morrison.

The band was unaware of the tragedy until the concert.

