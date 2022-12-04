CFP Rankings: Playoff field announced

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks for an open receiver in the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship football game against the LSU Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta.(John Bazemore | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The four teams set to compete for the College Football Playoff title are set.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four seeds in the final rankings.

Georgia and Ohio State will play in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m. Michigan and TCU will play in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl the same day at 4 p.m.

The National Championship is Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

