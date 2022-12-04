CFP Rankings: Playoff field announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The four teams set to compete for the College Football Playoff title are set.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four seeds in the final rankings.

Georgia and Ohio State will play in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m. Michigan and TCU will play in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl the same day at 4 p.m.

The National Championship is Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

