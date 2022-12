HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a tough game across the pond, No. 19 Kentucky beat the Michigan Wolverines 73-69.

Cason Wallace led all scorers with 14 points and 4/4 three-pointers.

Kentucky-Michigan box score (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky improves to 6-3 ahead of hosting Yale on December 10. The Cats will play UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden on December 17 on WYMT.

