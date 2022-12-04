Appreciation luncheon held for Estill County firefighters

In Estill County, the community is giving back to those who put their life on the line for them last month.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ravenna, Ky. (WKYT) - In Estill County, the community is giving back to those who put their life on the line for them last month.

Two wildfires broke out in the county, creating a scare for many families.

Fires swept through the mountainside, burning hundreds of acres over the course of three days.

For Stephanie Cassidy, the sight was too close for comfort.

“Literally, it was coming down the hill, and I could look out the back door and see the fire just slowly coming down, coming closer and closer,” Cassidy said.

She said firefighters camped out in her yard for two nights to ensure her family’s safety, which is something she said she can never thank them enough for.

But she’s showing her appreciation one plate at a time by serving lunch to firefighters and first responders who helped last month.

“We always say it takes a community or you hear the saying and it really does,” Estill Fire Department Chief, Derrick Muncie said.

Some firefighters stayed up for more than 24 hours to make sure houses and families were safe.

He said it was a relief when the fire was finally contained.

“After doing this job for 25 plus years, I love rain,” he said.

People like Stephanie loved the rain too.

She said if it wasn’t for their relentless efforts, she doesn’t know what would have happened.

“It was so close I could have lost my house and everything that I own. Knowing it was kept safe is heartwarming.”

She said after those fires, she has the utmost confidence in their fire department.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

