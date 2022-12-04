Active weather pattern returns, rounds of rain likely through the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy week is on tap across the region. Be sure to download the WYMT First Alert Weather app and stay weather aware.

Tonight through Monday night

Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because rain chances are right around the corner. We stay dry and partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will be chilly. Overnight lows fall into the upper-20s.

The first half of your Monday looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures reach the mid-50s by Monday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. However, showers will start to move back into the region by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Widespread rain is likely by Monday night, and some of the rain could be heavy at times. You will need the umbrella if you have any plans. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Active Week Ahead

Soggy weather continues for much of the work week.

Scattered showers are likely on Tuesday under a cloudy sky. Temperatures stay above average. Highs reach the lower-60s, and lows only fall into the mid-50s.

Into Wednesday, you guessed it... rain chances continue. Highs top out in the mid-60s by Wednesday afternoon. Again, lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

A stationary front will bring more rain to the region by Thursday. Highs remain in the mid-60s, and lows stay in the mid-50s.

We could see 2-4″ of rain over the next several days. Be sure to keep an eye on your creeks and streams, and keep up with the forecast.

Extended Forecast

By Friday, a cold front looks to sweep through the region. Scattered showers are possible, especially early. Most of us will start to dry out and clear out by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also take a tumble. We start the day in the upper-50s and lower-60s, but temperatures fall into the lower-40s by Friday afternoon.

We look to get a small break from the rain on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be much cooler. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-40s, and lows tumble into the upper-30s.

Rain chances look to return with another weather system on Sunday.

