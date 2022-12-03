Soggy weather pattern returns next week, stay weather aware

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is mostly quiet this weekend, but we are tracking an active weather pattern next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Quiet weather continues across the region tonight. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-20s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. We remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be below average. Highs only top out in the mid-and-upper-40s by Sunday afternoon.

We remain dry into Sunday night. Enjoy this while you can because some changes are right around the corner! Again, lows tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Soggy Work Week Ahead

Most of your Monday is looking dry and warmer. Highs top out in the mid-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. However, showers are going to return by Monday night. Lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

You will need the umbrella for much of your work week. Scattered showers continue into Tuesday. Temperatures will be above average. Highs top out in the lower-60s, and lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Into Wednesday, rain chances stick around because of a stalled front. Again, temperatures reach the lower-60s. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-50s.

We are expecting 1-3″ of rain across the region over the next seven days (higher amounts near the KY/TN border and lighter amounts near I-64). Be sure to keep the rain gear close and stay weather aware.

Extended Forecast

Rain continues into Thursday under a cloudy sky. Highs top out in the low-to-mid-60s. Lows stay in the mid-50s.

A cold front looks to sweep through the region on Friday. This will bring scattered showers to the region, especially early. However, we look to dry out and cool down by Friday afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday reach the lower-60s, but we fall into the lower-40s by Friday night.

