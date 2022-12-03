Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County

By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van Lear Fire Department responded.

The identity of the person was not released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store

