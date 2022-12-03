Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year.

The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.

This year’s event will be hosted at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, bringing at least 60 students to the table for dinner, gifts, and fun with the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who serve them every day.

“We want the kids to know that we are just normal people. That they can approach us at any time,” said Nicholas Fleming, Pikeville FD PIO. “We are in the community and if they need anything whether it be police or fire that we are there for them.”

Police Chief Michael Riddle is also a huge supporter of showing the humanity behind the badge, supporting the programs that put the area’s front line in the same line as its children.

“We’re in this uniform to help children and help the families too and that way people can have a good time and and enjoy us and and and we have a good time with them,” said Tony Conn, Pikeville PD PIO.

With the help of fundraisers and supporters like McDonalds, Walmart, Save a Lot, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, and others, the program expanded from 44 to 60 this year.

“We’re gonna make sure that them and their parents have a great Christmas because it’s a very stressful time,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn. “Children do not understand that ‘Santa’s not gonna come to my house.’ So, we’re gonna make sure Santa’s gonna be [at the arena] with bells and whistles on.”

Each kid receives $300 in merchandise, breakfast, and a family food box. The day will also include inflatable fun with the first responders on the arena floor.

“We want to go bigger and better every year,” said Fleming.

