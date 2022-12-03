NEW VIDEO: ‘Justice for Emmett Till’ demonstration underway in Bowling Green

Group gathers near last known location of Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, and at the Justice Center downtown
Protest leader delivers a speech outside of the apartment complex where Carolyn Bryan Donham is last believed to have lived.
By WBKO News Staff, Will Whaley and Isaac Calvert
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A demonstration began Saturday morning as groups called for ‘Justice for Emmett Till’, the 14-year-old boy abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in the 1950s.

A woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, accused Till of whistling at her, and according to protesters, was killed because of this.

More than 60 years later, Donham’s last location was tracked to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green Christmas Parade canceled due to potential threats
Civil Rights groups to protest in Bowling Green, last known location of Emmett Tills accuser

Demonstrations were held at the Warren County Justice Center, on Center Street in Downtown Bowling Green and near Donham’s alleged home on Shive Lane.

Security blocked access to the apartment complex where Donham is believed to be living.

Security on scene told WBKO News that only law enforcement and those living in the complex can access the property.

The group started small but increased in size as the afternoon progressed. They rallied near the apartment complex, marched across Scottsville Road, and gathered in the Kroger grocery store parking lot.

One group began by gathering in a business parking lot near Shive Lane, where officers met them, advising them where they could set up for their protest.

One person was arrested during the setup. Our crew on the scene reports the arrest was for an outstanding warrant.

“I see they have the whole police force out here to protect Carolyn Bryant,” one of the leaders said on a loudspeaker shortly after the arrest. “They got a whole army out here, damn it!”

“We don’t want her here,” said a woman on the microphone from Bowling Green. “We want her to be held accountable for what she did.”

After a few speeches, the group marched back toward Shive Lane, where Till’s cousin Priscilla Sterling spoke to the crowd.

(CLIP IS BELOW)

Organizers said that federal lawsuits have been filed in serving the warrant against Donham, and that protesters began leaving the scene near Shive Lane Saturday afternoon.

No other arrests were reported as of Saturday night.

(MORE PHOTOS AND VIDEO BELOW)

