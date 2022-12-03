Man hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. identified

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By Keaton Hall and Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/05/2022:

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor said the man killed was Robbie Shepherd, 41, from Martin.

Shepherd’s sister told WYMT he lived in Hager Hill for nearly one year.

His funeral service will be at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin. We are waiting to hear back when the service will take place.

Details surrounding the incident are unknown.

Original Story 12/03/2022:

A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van Lear Fire Department responded.

The identity of the person was not released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

