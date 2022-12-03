Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Wildcats won all three sets impressively, grabbing the first 25-17 and the second 25-16. UK used a come-from-behind effort in the third set, winning 18 of the final 28 points of the set to grab a 25-21 victory and seal the sweep.

Senior middle blocker Azhani Tealer led the Wildcats, hitting .455 with 13 kills and two blocks. Senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins had nine kills with seven digs and a block, while sophomore outside hitter Erin Lamb had eight kills and two blocks. Sophomore libero Eleanor Beavin had 13 digs in the match, displaying exceptional defense, while 2022 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Emma Grome had 40 assists and a block. Juniors Reagan Rutherford and Bella Bell each had seven kills and three blocks.

For WKU, senior outside hitter Paige Briggs had a team-high 10 kills with three blocks, while fifth-year senior Lauren Matthews had nine blocks. Fellow fifth-year senior Katie Isenbarger had five kills with four blocks.

Kentucky’s ticket to the Sweet 16 will most likely take the Wildcats to Palo Alto, California, where top-seeded Stanford started its first-round matches tonight. If the Cardinal advance to the Sweet 16, they will host the regional semifinal and final. UK would be scheduled to play second-seeded San Diego in the Sweet 16 if it advances past seventh-seed Washington State tonight in the second round. That game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.