‘It’s a blessing’: Thankful Hearts Food Pantry hosts annual Christmas giveaway

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 30 years, Thankful Hearts Food Pantry has hosted its Christmas giveaway.

On Saturday, folks gathered at the YMCA in Pikeville for the event once again.

Families received free clothes, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, toys, and even gifts from Santa.

“The kids get in here and they see the Grinch is here and Santa Claus is here and they’ve got a smile from ear to ear and they’re just happy,” said Thankful Hearts Food Pantry Coordinator Trissia Scott. “I mean, just to get the simple things in life, coats and shoes and stuff, it’s just- it’s a blessing. They love it.”

Along with the pantry, churches from across the country work together to gather all of the donations given out at the event.

“There are churches that I’ve never laid eyes on before,” said Scott. “They all worked together during the summer and they get the stuff for Christmas.”

Churches came to Pikeville from Maryland, Alabama, and all across the Eastern US.

Donna Parsley and her church group from Salisbury, N.C. say they are blessed to be a part of the event.

“We get a chance to come and work with them and their mission to help out the children and share God’s love,” said Parsley. “You know, we want the kids to come and have fun and see Santa, but we want to remind them of the real meaning of Christmas too.”

Parsley also adds that they are eager to spread some love and joy for the season.

“It’s a simple thing that we do that means the world to some of these kids,” said Parsley. “They just want somebody to talk to them and smile and have fun and you know, see the Grinch, see Santa, see our teenagers running around, see that somebody loves them outside their mommy and daddy.”

Scott added that Thankful Hearts Food Pantry is always in need of volunteers and donations, especially throughout the holiday season. You can find out how to help on the pantry’s Facebook page.

