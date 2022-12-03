High school basketball scores from across the mountains

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball scores from across the mountains from Friday, December 2, 2022.

Boys:

Whitley County 81, Campbell County (TN) 61

Pulaski County 79, West Jessamine 63

Somerset Christian 68, Burgin 62 (OT)

Oneida Baptist Institute 85, Red Bird 29

Sayre 73, Estill County 47

McCreary Central 69, Rockcastle County 42

Shelby Valley 77, Phelps 33

Morgan County 73, Model 56

Madison Southern 93, Cordia 22

Danville Christian 76, Lynn Camp 43

Jenkins 83, Jackson City 82 (OT)

Frederick Douglass 83, Letcher Central 69

Somerset 75, East Jessamine 59

Jackson County 74, Owsley County 55

North Laurel 81, Owen County 64

Breathitt County vs. Estill County not reported

Knox Central vs. Bourbon County not reported

Girls:

Clay County 53, McCreary Central 51

Madison Central 56, Rockcastle County 44

Wolfe County 55, Jackson City 21

Owsley County 77, Hazard 63

Harlan 78, Williamsburg 44

Knott Central 71, Breathitt County 34

Perry Central 76, Whitley County 54

Phelps 54, Shelby Valley 52

Bell County 66, Russell County 46

Morgan County vs. Jackson County not reported

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville High School & Corbin High School KHSAA Meeting Reaction
Pikeville beats Raceland for 7th state football title
Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Morgan Wallen to perform concert in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Law enforcement agencies team up to take two pounds of meth out of the community
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store

Latest News

Kentucky Football
Three more UK football players to transfer
Texas' Asjia O'Neal (7) blocks a spike from Kentucky's Elise Goetzinger (11) during the first...
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
Boys and Girls High School Basketball - December 2, 2022
Boys and Girls High School Basketball - December 2, 2022
MBB: EKU vs. James Madison - December 2, 2022
MBB: EKU vs. James Madison - December 2, 2022