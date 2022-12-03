High school basketball scores from across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball scores from across the mountains from Friday, December 2, 2022.
Boys:
Whitley County 81, Campbell County (TN) 61
Pulaski County 79, West Jessamine 63
Somerset Christian 68, Burgin 62 (OT)
Oneida Baptist Institute 85, Red Bird 29
Sayre 73, Estill County 47
McCreary Central 69, Rockcastle County 42
Shelby Valley 77, Phelps 33
Morgan County 73, Model 56
Madison Southern 93, Cordia 22
Danville Christian 76, Lynn Camp 43
Jenkins 83, Jackson City 82 (OT)
Frederick Douglass 83, Letcher Central 69
Somerset 75, East Jessamine 59
Jackson County 74, Owsley County 55
North Laurel 81, Owen County 64
Breathitt County vs. Estill County not reported
Knox Central vs. Bourbon County not reported
Girls:
Clay County 53, McCreary Central 51
Madison Central 56, Rockcastle County 44
Wolfe County 55, Jackson City 21
Owsley County 77, Hazard 63
Harlan 78, Williamsburg 44
Knott Central 71, Breathitt County 34
Perry Central 76, Whitley County 54
Phelps 54, Shelby Valley 52
Bell County 66, Russell County 46
Morgan County vs. Jackson County not reported
