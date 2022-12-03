Downtown Christmas held in Eastern Ky. town devastated by July flood

Downtown Christmas in Jackson(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus brought all kinds of gifts to Jackson today.

In the season of giving, organizers wanted to show how close the people in the community are.

“We’ve been through a lot in the last two years, and just anything we can do to try to, especially with our kids, try to bring some type of resemblance of joy and anticipation and just come together as a community,” Jackson Woman’s Club President Lauren Bates said.

Some items were symbols of perseverance, like the chili cook-off trophy that is the second of its kind.

“The one that was proceeding it was lost by a flood victim. So, unfortunately we no longer have it, and we had to have another one made,” Jackson Parks and Recreation Director Brittany Little said.

Some vendors are trying to keep up with demand as locals want to support fellow business owners and show off their small town pride.

“I mean I couldn’t keep them made fast enough. Now it’s either the wreaths or the shirts,” Bonita’s Stitch Designs Owner Bonita Watts said.

Even after losing valuables in the flood, Eastern Kentuckians are not only buying into the region but also starting new traditions.

“We have now started a tradition where winners are going to be placed going down along here,” Brittany Little said pointing at the back of the trophy.

While the clouds made for a gloomy day, spirits were high for Breathitt Countians.

