Corbin falls to Boyle County in 4A Championship

Boyle County wins their second straight title.
Boyle County wins their second straight title.(Courtney Layne Brewer/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds came up just short of a championship.

Boyle County beat the Redhounds 32-26 to win their second straight title, denying Corbin a state championship.

The game was a heavyweight fight, with both teams trading scores in each possessions throughout the game.

Kade Elam played lights out, passing 12 of 17 for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

The Redhounds finish with a 14-1 record.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Will Levis announces NFL Draft intentions
Pikeville High School & Corbin High School KHSAA Meeting Reaction
Pikeville beats Raceland for 7th state football title
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

Latest News

KHSAA 4A State Championship: Boyle County vs. Corbin - December 2, 2022
KHSAA 4A State Championship: Boyle County vs. Corbin - December 2, 2022
Pikeville fans out in force at state championship win - 6:00 p.m.
Pikeville fans out in force at state championship win - 6:00 p.m.
Pikeville Returns Victorious - 11:00 p.m.
Pikeville Returns Victorious - 11:00 p.m.
KHSAA football
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay