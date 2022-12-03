Corbin falls to Boyle County in 4A Championship

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds came up just short of a championship.

Boyle County beat the Redhounds 32-26 to win their second straight title, denying Corbin a state championship.

The game was a heavyweight fight, with both teams trading scores in each possessions throughout the game.

Kade Elam played lights out, passing 12 of 17 for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

The Redhounds finish with a 14-1 record.

