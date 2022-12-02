WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With two mountain teams making their class’s state championship WYMT is making sure you can see all the action!

WYMT will be airing the KHSAA Class 1A and Class 4A State Football Championships on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24 hour delay.

The Class 1A Championship between Pikeville and Raceland will air Saturday afternoon at 12:00 noon only on Heroes & Icons. The Class 4A Championship between Corbin and Boyle County will air Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m.

Due to KHSAA restrictions, these games will not be available for streaming. Again, these games will only air on Heroes & Icons.

In Pikeville, you can find H&I on Optimum channel 134 and on Intermountain Cable channel 119.

In Corbin, you can find H&I on Spectrum channel 307, 398 and/or 409 depending on your location.

You can always find H&I with an antenna over-the-air on channel 57.2.

