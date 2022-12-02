Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A teenager was shot in Georgia while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning Thursday for the senator’s runoff election. Around 5:35 p.m. local time, officers responded to the shooting.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Officers identified and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Police say the preliminary investigation discovered the suspect shot through a closed door, hitting the teen, while the teen was at the front door campaigning.

Jimmy Paiz
Jimmy Paiz(Chatham County Jail)

Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. At this point, police say there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery,” Warnock said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Will Levis announces NFL Draft intentions
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
The November bus crash sent 18 students and the driver to the hospital. The bus went over an...
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?

Latest News

A herd of loose cattle shut down the freeway just after 4 a.m. when a semi-truck crashed into...
2 cows euthanized after escaping tractor-trailer with herd on the freeway
The strength of the hiring and pay gains raised immediate concerns that the Fed may now have to...
US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed’s inflation fight
Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, of Somerville, presents flowers to Britain's Prince William and Kate,...
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health...
National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage