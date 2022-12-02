Police looking for suspect in string of thefts

Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man who they believe is a suspect in several ongoing theft cases.

Take a look at the man in the post below.

Officials with the Corbin Police Department say if you know who he is or if you have spotted the car to please get in contact with them. You can call in tips anonymously. You can text the tipline at 606-215-6239 or call the main line at 606-528-1122.

