Pikeville beats Raceland for 7th state football title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in four years, the Pikeville Panthers are headed back the Mountain Parkway with a trophy.

Pikeville cruised past Raceland 41-9 in the KHSAA Class 1A State Football Championship, earning the school’s seventh.

Early on, it looked like it might be a battle. Blake Birchfield opened up scoring with and 85 yard sprint to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage to make it 6-0 Panthers.

Raceland responded in the ensuing drive with Logan Lundy finding Mason Lykins in double coverage but the Rams could only manage a field goal, cutting the lead to 6-3.

In the Rams next offensive possession, the Panther defense made their presence felt. Carson Wright forced a fumble from Raceland running back Connor Hughes and returned it 74 yards to the end zone to make it 14-3 after a two-point conversion.

The Panthers closed out the half with a 33-yard pass from Isaac Duty to Wade Hensley to send Pikeville into the locker room with a 21-3 lead and never looked back.

Birchfield led the way with 26 carries for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

