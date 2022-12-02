Off-and-on showers for December’s first weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our weather rollercoaster continues as we’ve flipped the calendar over to December, as after cold weather yesterday, we’re back above normal heading into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch another weather system head our way as we head into the weekend. It’s already brought widespread clouds throughout the region as could bring us showers as we head toward daybreak on our Saturday. Lows will be much milder, into the middle and upper 40s to near 50°.

It’ll be a mild Saturday ahead of our cold front as we watch scattered showers work through the region. Will not be an all day rain, nor will it be particularly heavy rain. But, those showers will be with us with highs near 60°. That front pushes through overnight, bringing in much colder air as lows fall back into the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday and into Next Week

The active pattern continues through the end of the weekend and into the early part of the work week. Scattered showers will continue to move on out of the region as cold air filters in. Highs stay chilly in the upper 40s to near 50°. However, more showers work back in as we head into the early parts of next week.

We’ll get mild for Monday and Tuesday ahead of our latest front, with highs in the 50s and 60s as scattered showers work back in. The frontal boundary will work out, however, leaving cooler air in it’s wake for late next week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs below average near 50°.

