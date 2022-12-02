Name of London officer killed in line of duty to be added to memorial

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been just more than an month since a Southern Kentucky police officer was killed.

Officer Logan Medlock died when police say a drunk driver hit his cruiser.

Officers at London’s Police Department say they are still grieving, but their community and others across the country are helping.

Officer Medlock’s name will be placed in a memorial next May. Chief Travis Dotson says it has been difficult but their department has seen tremendous support.

October 30 was a tragic day for the Department. Officer Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

“He was soft spoken when he needed to be, but he could go after it when he had to,” Chief Dotson said. “Strongest guy I ever met.”

In the month and several days since then, Chief Dotson and others say they have received a lot of support from all over the country. Numerous police agencies in Kentucky have stepped up to patrol the area while they have focused on their own grief.

“We have opened up thousands of letters from across the country,” Chief Dotson added. “Unbelievable the response.”

Chief Dotson says what happened to Medlock, an officer who dedicated much of his work to targeting drunk drivers, has them even more committed to DUI enforcement.

The suspect in the case, Casey Byrd, was recently indicted on murder and other charges on connection with Officer Medlock’s death.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.