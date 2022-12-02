Name of London officer killed in line of duty to be added to memorial

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page(London Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been just more than an month since a Southern Kentucky police officer was killed.

Officer Logan Medlock died when police say a drunk driver hit his cruiser.

Officers at London’s Police Department say they are still grieving, but their community and others across the country are helping.

Officer Medlock’s name will be placed in a memorial next May. Chief Travis Dotson says it has been difficult but their department has seen tremendous support.

October 30 was a tragic day for the Department. Officer Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

“He was soft spoken when he needed to be, but he could go after it when he had to,” Chief Dotson said. “Strongest guy I ever met.”

In the month and several days since then, Chief Dotson and others say they have received a lot of support from all over the country. Numerous police agencies in Kentucky have stepped up to patrol the area while they have focused on their own grief.

“We have opened up thousands of letters from across the country,” Chief Dotson added. “Unbelievable the response.”

Chief Dotson says what happened to Medlock, an officer who dedicated much of his work to targeting drunk drivers, has them even more committed to DUI enforcement.

The suspect in the case, Casey Byrd, was recently indicted on murder and other charges on connection with Officer Medlock’s death.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Will Levis announces NFL Draft intentions
The November bus crash sent 18 students and the driver to the hospital. The bus went over an...
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

Latest News

KHSAA football
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay
Students from Sacred Heart Schools collect gifts like books, stuffed animals, and art supplies....
Sacred Heart students deliver Christmas gifts to Appalachia
EKY sheriff’s office warning folks about phone scam involving court costs
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Law enforcement agencies team up to take two pounds of meth out of the community