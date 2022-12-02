Morgan Wallen to perform concert in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist Morgan Wallen is set to perform at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville this spring.

Wallen is slated to perform on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster’s website or at the Yum! Center box office on Dec. 9.

A portion from each ticket benefits Wallen’s foundation which helps feed people all across the country.

