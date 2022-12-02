Law enforcement agencies team up to take two pounds of meth out of the community

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers from several different law enforcement agencies teamed up last month to get a large amount of drugs off the streets.

On November 18th, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and FBI conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking drugs into Laurel and Pulaski County.

As part of the investigation, surveillance units followed the suspect’s car to Louisville. Officers lost sight of it in the heavy traffic and put out a call to agencies to the south to be on the lookout for a black Nissan Altima.

Officers from an interdiction team found the car on Interstate 75 in Laurel County and pulled it over.

During the stop and search of the car, officers found two pounds of meth inside in a Ziplock bag.

They then arrested the driver, Derrick Lee, 33, of Corbin.

He is facing several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance.

Lee is being held in the Laurel County Correction Center on a $35,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court in January.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Will Levis announces NFL Draft intentions
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
The November bus crash sent 18 students and the driver to the hospital. The bus went over an...
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?

Latest News

EKY sheriff’s office warning folks about phone scam involving court costs
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Police looking for suspect in string of thefts
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry Friday ahead, rain chances return this weekend with another cold front
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store