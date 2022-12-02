KSP hosts 7th annual Ray of Hope Christmas Toy Drive

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Ray of Hope, a non-profit from Louisa, and KSP Post 9 have partnered for their seventh annual Christmas toy drive.

KSP Post 9 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Michael Coleman adds that half of all monetary and toy donations will go to A Ray of Hope while the other half will go to KSP troopers who deliver the gifts to kids in need.

“Then troopers will take it out to the community, kids that they’ve actually encountered, or places where they know that kids may not have a good Christmas or may not be able to afford gifts for Christmas,” said Trooper Coleman. “We’ll take those out, get those kids those gifts, and just watching them unwrap and seeing the smiles on their faces as they do, it makes standing out here all worthwhile.”

The toy drive was open Friday, Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will open again on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., but Trooper Coleman encourages folks to donate even if they are not able to make it to the toy drive.

“If you can’t make it out to Walmart today or tomorrow, you can always stop by Post 9 and donate a gift that we’ll be able to get wrapped and give out to the kids, so it’s never too late,” said Trooper Coleman. “We’ll give out gifts even if it’s the day before Christmas, you know, we work holidays, so if we got gifts in the car we’re going to be giving them out.”

Trooper Coleman also added that there will be characters such as the Grinch and Chase from Paw Patrol ready for photos with kids.

