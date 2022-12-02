Kentucky agriculture on pace to achieve record receipts

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Agricultural economists say Kentucky’s farm sector is on pace to achieve record-setting cash receipts.

That is despite a turbulent year marked by surging inflation and extreme weather.

Statewide farm cash receipts this year are projected to approach $8 billion. That would easily surpass the 2021 record-high of $6.9 billion.

That is according to a team of University of Kentucky ag economists who offered their projections on Thursday.

Ag economist Will Snell says farmers benefited from relatively high national commodity prices.

He says farm-level prices in Kentucky will more than offset lower yields for most agricultural enterprises.

