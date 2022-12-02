Kentucky advances in NCAA Tournament after sweep of Loyola Chicago

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.

This was the second time Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago had ever matched up. The previous match was back in 2017, when the Wildcats also swept the Ramblers. Tonight, Kentucky outhit the Ramblers .389 to .159, recorded four more blocks and aces, as well as 20 more assists than Loyola-Chicago.

Kentucky setter Emma Grome not only dished out 44 assists, but also recorded five digs and three blocks of her own. Grome was named SEC Player of the Year for the 2022 regular season earlier this week. Outside hitter Adanna Rollins also contributed to the .389 hitting with 15 kills.

Loyola-Chicago was led by outside hitter Karlie McNabb, who was awarded A-10 Player of the Year earlier this season. Tonight, she recorded 13 kills, hitting .300, along with six digs. The Ramblers saw multiple players with multiple digs in their attempt to stop the UK offense.

Loyola-Chicago ended its season with a 25-9 overall record and an A-10 Conference Championship. This was the Ramblers sixth NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

Kentucky will play Western Kentucky University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. EST in Memorial Coliseum. The match will be available on ESPN+.

