Kentucky advances in NCAA Tournament after sweep of Loyola Chicago

(WYMT)
By UK Athletics
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.

This was the second time Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago had ever matched up. The previous match was back in 2017, when the Wildcats also swept the Ramblers. Tonight, Kentucky outhit the Ramblers .389 to .159, recorded four more blocks and aces, as well as 20 more assists than Loyola-Chicago.

Kentucky setter Emma Grome not only dished out 44 assists, but also recorded five digs and three blocks of her own. Grome was named SEC Player of the Year for the 2022 regular season earlier this week. Outside hitter Adanna Rollins also contributed to the .389 hitting with 15 kills.

Loyola-Chicago was led by outside hitter Karlie McNabb, who was awarded A-10 Player of the Year earlier this season. Tonight, she recorded 13 kills, hitting .300, along with six digs. The Ramblers saw multiple players with multiple digs in their attempt to stop the UK offense.

Loyola-Chicago ended its season with a 25-9 overall record and an A-10 Conference Championship. This was the Ramblers sixth NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

Kentucky will play Western Kentucky University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. EST in Memorial Coliseum. The match will be available on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest

Latest News

Corbin is looking for their first state title since 1982.
Corbin out to prove that these hounds can hunt
Pikeville's Blake Birchfield
Pikeville football is ready for another round in Lexington
Kavosiey Smoke against NIU
Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Will Levis announces NFL Draft intentions