Jury to begin deliberations at Harvey Weinstein rape trial

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 4 2022.(Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The jury has received the case and are set to begin deliberations Friday afternoon in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Jurors will have to decide on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts after hearing more than four weeks of evidence in the trial of the 70-year-old former movie mogul.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in California if convicted on all counts.

After the prosecution gave its rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument on Friday morning, the jurors received their final instructions from Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench before leaving on a lunch break.

They will have just a few hours to deliberate before a weekend break.

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Will Levis announces NFL Draft intentions
The November bus crash sent 18 students and the driver to the hospital. The bus went over an...
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

Latest News

Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
FILE - This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail shows Joe Kennedy. According...
Affidavit: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, ‘cut them up’
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says