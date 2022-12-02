Honor Flight Bluegrass collecting Christmas cards for veterans

The organization said it is looking to collect Christmas cards for around 2,000 veterans, and...
The organization said it is looking to collect Christmas cards for around 2,000 veterans, and is hoping to get as many cards as possible to share.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking to spread the holiday cheer to Kentuckiana veterans.

The organization said it is looking to collect Christmas cards for around 2,000 veterans, and is hoping to get as many cards as possible to share.

Last year, Honor Flight Bluegrass served over 1,770 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans with more than 27,300 Christmas cards.

People can stop by the Middletown VFW Post #1170 at 107 North Evergreen Road on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 to drop off signed Christmas cards, according to a release.

Santa and veterans will be at the Middletown VFW Post on Saturday to collect items and package cards to mail out.

The organization said it is also in need of stamp donations to send out the Christmas cards.

Cards can also be mailed to Honor Flight Bluegrass by Dec. 3:

Honor Flight Bluegrass

c/o Christmas Cheer

P.O. Box 99812

Louisville, KY 40269

