High School Scoreboard (Dec. 1, 2022)
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!
BOYS
Bath County 69, Lawrence County 57
Betsy Layne 88, Phelps 44
East Ridge 81, Richlands (Va.) 59
Letcher Central 87, Lee (Va.) 51
Perry Central 80, Leslie County 48
Pike Central 75, Martin County 67
Scott County 74, Wolfe County 61
GIRLS
Cordia 53, Jackson City 30
Danville Christian 79, Middlesboro 20
Johnson Central 51, Lawrence County 46
Knox Central 81, Harlan County 60
Morgan County 59, Lee County 23
North Laurel 85, South Laurel 59
Prestonsburg 59, East Ridge 20
Whitley County 50, Lynn Camp 36
