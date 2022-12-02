High School Scoreboard (Dec. 1, 2022)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!

BOYS

Bath County 69, Lawrence County 57

Betsy Layne 88, Phelps 44

East Ridge 81, Richlands (Va.) 59

Letcher Central 87, Lee (Va.) 51

Perry Central 80, Leslie County 48

Pike Central 75, Martin County 67

Scott County 74, Wolfe County 61

GIRLS

Cordia 53, Jackson City 30

Danville Christian 79, Middlesboro 20

Johnson Central 51, Lawrence County 46

Knox Central 81, Harlan County 60

Morgan County 59, Lee County 23

North Laurel 85, South Laurel 59

Prestonsburg 59, East Ridge 20

Whitley County 50, Lynn Camp 36

