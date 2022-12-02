Fans hit the road to cheer on mountain teams in the state tournament

kroger field
kroger field(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans from Pikeville and Corbin both hit the road to cheer on their teams on Friday in the state tournament.

Pikeville played at noon, and fans filled the stadium with excitement and noise.

One fan and student, Lindy Gearheart, said her brother plays for Pikeville and she was happy to be there.

“To watch my brother. He’s a senior at Pikeville High School,” she said.

Cheerleader Cassidy Slater said she is a senior and cheering on her team at Kroger Field again is surreal.

“Our community support is just another level. We always have support no matter what game, what sport it is and just having everyone here it feels like we’re back at home, we’re just in a bigger atmosphere,” Slater said.

Pikeville principal Brandon Blackburn was also at the game. He said it was special to see the support their team receives from the community.

“We’re a community school. So, when our kids do great things it’s not just our school that gets excited it’s our whole town that gets excited. So, we’re so proud of them it’s just another layer of excellence at our school and we’re so proud of that,” he said.

It ended up a very exciting day for the Pikeville Panthers as they took home the state title.

