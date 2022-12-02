EKY sheriff’s office warning folks about phone scam involving court costs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies want you to know if someone calls you claiming they are from the sheriff’s office in one county requesting money for court costs that it is a scam.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office put out the alert for potential victims on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Officials say when the scammer calls, it even shows the sheriff’s office phone number on caller ID.

They say they will never ask for money for court costs or anything else over the phone.

Police urge people get receive these calls to hang up immediately and call their office.

