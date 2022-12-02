Dry Friday ahead, rain chances return this weekend with another cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast for the next few days is going to be a series of ups and downs. Be ready for some soggy weather.

Today and Weekend Forecast

Temperatures have already dropped below the forecast overnight lows in many areas, so we have adjusted our forecast to match. Most of you will wake up to 20s and low 30s across the region. Clouds will start to increase today, so after some early sunshine, it will likely turn cloudy by the time you head home from work or school. The good news is that we should still get into the upper 50s later today, so that will feel like a heatwave compared to yesterday. It could also be a bit breezy at times, with winds coming out of the south and gusting up to 15mph at times.

Tonight, things get a little tricky. Rain chances increase, especially in the overnight hours. A cold front will approach and move through, and that could play havoc with our temperatures. At this point, it looks like we will drop to around 50 just after midnight before climbing back toward the 60-degree mark between 4 and 5 a.m. Sound familiar? It should, it just happened earlier this week. It will continue to be breezy tonight through most of Saturday as the winds shift from the southwest to the northwest. That 60 degrees will be your daytime high for Saturday and temperatures will slowly slide into the 50s and eventually the 40s by the end of the day.

Rain chances will linger until the early afternoon hours of Saturday before starting to move out. Skies will slowly clear overnight, but not completely. Temps will drop into the low 30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks a little drier, but colder. Temperatures should top out in the upper 40s to around 50 under partly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

Next week can be summed up with one phrase: Shower chances. They will pick back up Monday evening and linger off and on through next week. Highs will generally be in the upper 50s and low 60s through Wednesday when it looks like our third cold front in 7 days will move through the region. Highs will drop into the low to mid-50s by the end of the week. Lows will be in the 40s to around 50 through Wednesday and drop into the 30s for Thursday and Friday.

