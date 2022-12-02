Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store.

The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night.

Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking about a possible robbery at the store.

In the post, they went on to say that while items were taken from the store, no weapons or threats of violence were ever involved and no one was injured.

Police say they have identified a suspect, but did not say if they were in custody yet.

