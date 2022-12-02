Corbin out to prove that these hounds can hunt

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For forty years, the Corbin Redhounds have been chasing the next state title.

This could be the squad that could turn it all around. For the first time in the century-long history of the program, the Redhounds are 14-0.

“For me it is truly step 15,” Corbin head football coach Tom Greer. “Our focus is on Friday night and Friday night’s game. I don’t look any farther than that, it’s Friday night and what happens happens. We’re going to play, our guys are going to play hard. They’re going to give great effort, they’re going to be focused and they’ll be tough and they’ll be physical, and if we get that out of them, we’ll be satisfied.”

This team is focused and tough, but also tested.

“We’ve played wonderful competition,” said senior linebacker Zayne Hammock. “We’ve played Letcher County and Johnson Central and Franklin (County), they all gave tremendous games for us and it was awesome to come out and play and even get smacked in the mouth a little bit that helped us.”

Corbin is making their first trip back to Kroger Field since 2018. The man who led that team to Lexington, Justin Haddix, knows the Redhounds all too well and will be on the opposing sideline.

“There’s a little gamesmanship in there that we know them and I was talking...some of those kids that are playing now were ball boys whenever I was there and taught them in middle school,” said Haddix, Boyle County’s head football coach.

The Rebels are no stranger to championships, but this Corbin team believes they can take them down.

Kickoff for the Class 4A state title game is set for Friday at 8 p.m.

