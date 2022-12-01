Will Levis announces NFL Draft intentions

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/CBS Sports) - As the Kentucky Wildcats await their 2022 bowl selection, some roster changes are already underway.

CBS Sports is reporting that starting quarterback Will Levis said in a Twitter Spaces chat Wednesday night with UK Blue Chips that he intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My intentions are to enter the draft after this season,” Levis reportedly said.

The QB also did not make a firm decision on whether or not he will play in UK’s bowl game. The Wildcats will likely find out their bowl destination on Sunday.

“I’ve talked with the coaches and the people in my circle that I needed to these past couple days,” Levis said. “I will be making a decision soon, but nothing is final.”

Levis started all but one game in UK’s 2022 campaign in which they finished the regular season 7-5.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with...
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

Latest News

DQ Boys Roundball Preview Special - Part 1
DQ Boys Roundball Preview Special - Introduction and Teams 9 and 10
DQ Boys Roundball Preview - Top Two Teams
DQ Boys Roundball Preview - Top Two Teams
DQ Boys Roundball Preview: Teams 7 and 8
DQ Boys Roundball Preview: Teams 7 and 8
DQ Boys Roundball Previews: Teams 3 and 4
DQ Boys Roundball Previews: Teams 3 and 4