Will Levis announces NFL Draft intentions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/CBS Sports) - As the Kentucky Wildcats await their 2022 bowl selection, some roster changes are already underway.

CBS Sports is reporting that starting quarterback Will Levis said in a Twitter Spaces chat Wednesday night with UK Blue Chips that he intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

“My intentions are to enter the draft after this season,” Levis reportedly said.

The QB also did not make a firm decision on whether or not he will play in UK’s bowl game. The Wildcats will likely find out their bowl destination on Sunday.

“I’ve talked with the coaches and the people in my circle that I needed to these past couple days,” Levis said. “I will be making a decision soon, but nothing is final.”

Levis started all but one game in UK’s 2022 campaign in which they finished the regular season 7-5.

