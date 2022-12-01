Welcome to December! Meteorological winter starts on a chilly, but dry note

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The month of Christmas is upon us and on this first day, it will feel winter-like.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day on a chilly note, with most spots running in the 20s this morning. Be sure to bundle up! Clear skies will give way to sun and clouds later, but we will not warm up a lot. Highs will struggle to get into the low 40s this afternoon.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping to right around freezing.

Extended Forecast

Our dip into the chill looks to be short-lived as we head toward the end of the week and the weekend. After starting off on a decent note, clouds will increase during the afternoon hours on Friday. Temperatures, however, will soar, thanks to some southwest winds. Highs should top out in the upper 50s Friday afternoon. Some scattered rain chances look to return late Friday night. Lows should only drop to around 50.

Saturday will feature off-and-on rain chances all day long. Temps linger in the mid-50s even with the showers. We should start to dry out some Saturday night, which will let our temperatures drop to around 30.

Sunday features a stray rain chance early in the day, but I think the second half of the weekend stays dry. It looks like a small cold front moves through Saturday night, so that will cool our highs off a little on Sunday, with temperatures only topping out around the 50-degree mark before falling into the upper 30s overnight.

Some scattered rain chances will return late Monday and carry us through most of Tuesday.

