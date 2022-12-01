Va. town police chief moving on in career

HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi is wishing the best for its police chief.

On Wednesday, the town posted on Facebook that Chief Bobby Edwards is leaving his position as he moves on in his career.

“He also was very instrumental in bringing the Haysi Police Department into the 21st century with his grant writing skills and technological advancement practices,” the post said.

The town thanked Chief Edwards for his many years of service.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.