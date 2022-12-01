Va. town police chief moving on in career

Chief Bobby Edwards
Chief Bobby Edwards(Town of Haysi)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi is wishing the best for its police chief.

On Wednesday, the town posted on Facebook that Chief Bobby Edwards is leaving his position as he moves on in his career.

“He also was very instrumental in bringing the Haysi Police Department into the 21st century with his grant writing skills and technological advancement practices,” the post said.

The town thanked Chief Edwards for his many years of service.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Tyler May was arrested and charged with...
Man facing attempted murder charges after purposely ramming vehicle
CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

Latest News

Contestant Elizabeth Rhodes, baking process, as seen on Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread...
Bowling Green native wins Food Network show, crafts ‘small-town Kentucky’ gingerbread parade
WYMT First Alert Weather
Welcome to December! Meteorological winter starts on a chilly, but dry note
Nearly 1,000 children signed up for Angel Tree Program
Nearly 1,000 children signed up for Angel Tree Program
The new 12,000 square foot Churchill Downs Paddock area will give guests a greater view of the...
Paddock construction progress at Churchill Downs