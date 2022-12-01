US Senate passes legislation in honor of Carol Barr

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bi-partisan bill to honor the wife of Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr has passed in the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy, or CAROL act, passed by unanimous consent in the Senate. The legislation was introduced last year in honor of Carol Barr, who died from mitral valve prolapse, which causes death in .2% of cases.

“More than 8 million Americans live with valvular heart diseases and approximately 25,000 Americans lose their lives to valvular heart disease each year. Unfortunately, my late-wife Carol was one of these Americans and lost her life unexpectedly to mitral valve prolapse (MVP), a typically benign valvular heart disease, on June 16, 2020. She left behind two beautiful children and family and friends who miss her dearly. The CAROL Act is a tribute to her extraordinary life and furthers her incredible legacy of selflessness by targeting investments in research to treat valvular heart diseases, preventing families across the nation from experiencing the same loss that has profoundly impacted me, our girls and Carol’s entire family,” said Congressman Barr. “I am extraordinarily grateful for the efforts of Senators McConnell and Sinema for leading the charge in the Senate and am looking forward to finally enacting the CAROL Act into law.”

“Carol Barr devoted her life to helping others. In her honor, the CAROL Act will direct that same humanitarian drive toward defeating the disease that tragically took her life,” said Senator McConnell. “I was honored to join with Senator Sinema to support Congressman Barr and his work to prevent other families from enduring the same terrible, sudden loss he did two years ago. The entire Senate now stands with him and his family in the fight against valvular heart disease.”

The CAROL act supports research and raises awareness for valvular heart disease through the U.S. Department of Health.

The bill must go back to the house before it can go to President Biden.

