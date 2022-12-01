Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation.

The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force.

Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office and Grundy Police Department.

The “buy/bust” operation spanned three months after police received leads of illegal drug trafficking into Dickenson County from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Deputies said the subject of the bust was delivering more than $11 thousand in drugs to a distributor in the county every two weeks.

Police arrested a person of interest from Indiana and recovered meth, other drugs and two guns.

The street value of the drugs totaled $50,020.

