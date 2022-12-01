Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape

Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton
Angela Mason (left) and Chasity Burton(Casey Co. Dentention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Casey County Schools were delayed by one hour Thursday morning because two inmates escaped the local jail.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says schools will open at 8:20 a.m. and buses will run normal routes on a one-hour delay.

Casey County Jail officials confirmed to WKYT that two female inmates escaped. The Casey County jailer says Angela Mason and Chasity Burton walked off while doing some work. The jailer says the doors where they were working are not able to lock.

We’re told they are both low-level offenders on drug-related charges.

Superintendent Barry Lee says the district was placed on a one-hour delay to ensure student safety.

“With this erratic behavior from the inmates, we cannot take a chance of an inmate getting on a school bus and jeopardizing the safety of our students and staff,” Lee said.

The sheriff’s office says Mason was found Thursday afternoon, but deputies are still looking for Burton.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

Latest News

Aaron Grant, 25, of Foster, West Virginia was charged with distribution and display to minor...
Man arrested for sending inappropriate messages to middle school students
The November bus crash sent 18 students and the driver to the hospital. The bus went over an...
Good Question: Why isn’t there a guardrail where Ky. school bus crash happened?
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive
Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at...
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
More than $10 million of AML funding going toward water line projects in flood ravaged EKY counties