Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape

CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Casey County Schools were delayed by one hour Thursday morning because two inmates escaped the local jail.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says schools will open at 8:20 a.m. and buses will run normal routes on a one-hour delay.

Casey County Jail officials confirmed to WKYT that two female inmates escaped. The Casey County jailer says Angela Mason and Chasity Burton walked off while doing some work. The jailer says the doors where they were working are not able to lock.

We’re told they are both low-level offenders on drug-related charges.

Superintendent Barry Lee says the district was placed on a one-hour delay to ensure student safety.

“With this erratic behavior from the inmates, we cannot take a chance of an inmate getting on a school bus and jeopardizing the safety of our students and staff,” Lee said.

The sheriff’s office says Mason was found Thursday afternoon, but deputies are still looking for Burton.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.