Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal

Portal officially opens Dec. 5
Kavosiey Smoke against NIU
Kavosiey Smoke against NIU(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal.

Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history.

The Wetumpka, Ala. native played in 12 games this past season, started in four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score.

Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.

