Small town in Indiana fills three semi-trucks with supplies for flood survivors

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The small town of Tippecanoe, Indiana has a population of around 500 people, but they have the faith to collect and donate thousands of supplies to Eastern Kentucky.

Joe Scott is from Tippecanoe and was introduced to Hindman, Kentucky on the internet while searching for a bird dog. After getting his dog from a paster in Hindman, Kentucky. The Scott family stayed connected with the pastor through the internet and heard about the late July flooding that struck the area.

“We knew the storms had happened and like most people around we thought well, everything is handled,” he said.

Later seeing a post that the people in Hindman still needed help, they immediately told their church and began accepting donations to deliver.

Filling a truck with supplies, the Scott family saw the devastation for the first time.

“Pastor Buford took us for a drive to show us the devastation and my son was with us at the time, and he said we got to do more. He said I want to fill a semi-truck and bring one down,” he said.

Immediately feeling called to do more they headed back home, sent out flyers and began picking up more donations from around the Northern Indiana area.

“Everybody got together and started helping us to get donations to start filling this semi-truck. Well, it went from one truck to three trucks,” he said. “When there is a need God will provide, and there was a need here.”

If you were affected by the flood and still need items for your home fill out the application here.

A case manager from the Knott County Disaster Recovery Team will contact you.

