Rose Bowl clears way for 12-team CFP expansion in 2024 and 2025

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/CBS Sports) - Rose Bowl organizers have signed an agreement with the College Football Playoff Committee to expand the field to 12 teams beginning in 2024.

The 12-team format was announced in September, beginning with the 2026 season.

Rose Bowl officials were hesitant to join expansion plans at the risk of losing their current time slot of 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The Rose Bowl refusing to acquiesce to a more uniform scheduling policy would have delayed expansion until 2026 after the CFP’s current contract with ESPN ends.

An official announcement regarding early expansion is expected soon.

