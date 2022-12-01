Rose Bowl clears way for 12-team CFP expansion in 2024 and 2025

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/CBS Sports) - Rose Bowl organizers have signed an agreement with the College Football Playoff Committee to expand the field to 12 teams beginning in 2024.

The 12-team format was announced in September, beginning with the 2026 season.

Rose Bowl officials were hesitant to join expansion plans at the risk of losing their current time slot of 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The Rose Bowl refusing to acquiesce to a more uniform scheduling policy would have delayed expansion until 2026 after the CFP’s current contract with ESPN ends.

An official announcement regarding early expansion is expected soon.

