Pikeville football is ready for another round in Lexington

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The current state champions are ready for another round at Kroger, against a familiar playoff foe, Raceland.

These two teams have some history, meeting in the playoffs for the last five years, with Pikeville winning last year 36-7 at Semi-State.

“Well we just gotta first of all line up, play assignment football and defensively try and get a lot of people to the football, try not to give up the big play which they’ve had a lot of big plays on the year,” said Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee. “Offensively you know it sounds cliche but kind of take what they give you and hopefully things will work out.”

After an 0-2 start to the season this year, Pikeville has bounced back and now has a chance to repeat as state champions.

“We started off a little slow, wish we could have those first couple games back but you know we picked it up (and) played some good football,” said senior line backer Carson Wright. “(The) team came out, competed, defense stepped up offense stepped up and we’ve had a great season so far and hopefully we finish it Friday at Kroger which has been the goal.”

The Panthers and the Rams get set to play for a 1A state title, this Friday at noon in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.