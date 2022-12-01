Paddock construction progress at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are happening at Churchill Downs. The Paddock area at the track is currently undergoing a $200 million redesign.

According to Churchill Downs, this redesign is a part of the final phase of the three-year capital investment plan for the racetrack.

Churchill Downs said that the Paddock will be turned into an area that will enhance race fan’s experience at the track.

The new design will enhance visibility of the iconic Twin Spires and help people move around the facility better.

The project will be debuted at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in May of 2024.

