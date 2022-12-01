Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says

A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.(KELOLAND News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study is showing a strong link between organ donation and motorcycle riding.

Researchers analyzed more than 10,000 organ donations and 35,000 transplantations from 2005 to 2021.

They found that, in areas where motorcycle rallies are held, there were 21% more organ donors and 26% more transplant recipients per day during rallies compared to the four weeks before and after the rallies.

The study notes motorcycle rallies often come with a surge in trauma cases at local hospitals, and bikers are much more likely to die in a crash compared to those inside vehicles.

The study’s lead author said this shows the need for increased safety measures during these events, especially when it comes to helmets.

Bikers who aren’t wearing helmets are three times more likely to become organ donors than helmeted bikers, primarily due to head injuries that trigger brain death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Same-sex marriage graphic.
Kentuckians react to US Senate passing ‘Respect for Marriage Act’
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
The case was presented to the Carter County Grand Jury and an indictment was recently issued.
Driver indicted following crash that killed 8-year-old, injured 11-year-old

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
Supreme Court justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
First lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, visit...
Tent, tables ready for White House state dinner for France
An ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad" was discovered in Phoenix.
‘A whole village’ of ancient remains discovered during housing project construction
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive
Aerial footage shows Mauna Loa spewing lava on Wednesday.
Mauna Loa lava flow significantly slows; could be at least a week until it reaches key highway