‘Operation Care Package’ sending hope to heroes this holiday season

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors are hoping to send a little care to our nation’s heroes, with the school’s annual Operation Care Package in full swing.

The ERHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been sending packages overseas since 2012 under the leadership of math teacher David Ramey. This year, the tradition continues as the students ask the community for donations to send packages to the people serving this holiday season.

“A deployment at anytime throughout the year is horrible,” said Spanish teacher and veteran Cinthia Compton. “It’s sad, it’s tough, it’s rough on the family as well as the individual service member. It’s even more so during the holiday season.”

Cinthia said she and her husband David- also a veteran who teaches at the school- relied heavily on sending packages and mail during his last deployment. So, they both know the light a small package can bring.

“My daughter was born while I was deployed, so I didn’t get to see her the first six months,” David said. “So a lot of the communication and interaction I had was through packages.”

He said, aside from those packages, he also received anonymous care packages and saw the faces of his fellow Marines light up when they received them too.

“It’s like a birthday and Christmas,” he said. “You sit back, you open up the package, you don’t know what’s inside most of these. Most of the supplies you get in there- no matter how little you think they are- they serve a purpose over there.”

He said socks and hygiene items are always big morale boosters, giving a little light to the folks who serve.

“It’s gonna have a purpose. No matter how small it is,” he said.

The students said they have always seen great community support but are still hoping for more donations as they ramp up to sending the boxes in a few weeks.

“I think that it’s really, like, one of the smallest things that we can do for them,” said senior Kaylee Coleman. “Because they do so much for us.”

From toiletries to snacks, a list of the items suggested for donation can be found here. All items can be donated at East Ridge High School during school hours or by contacting David Ramey.

