Nearly 1,000 children signed up for Angel Tree Program

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are only a couple of weeks left to buy gifts for nearly 1,000 underserved children through the Angel Tree Program.

The program is meant to help kids who are less fortunate still have a wonderful Christmas.

For Patty Tilley, it holds a special place in her heart.

“When I was growing up, I was a recipient of the Angel Tree,” she said. “My sister and I grew up here on the West Side. There were times mom and dad were out of work, so they had to look for help and there was the Salvation Army.”

Since the 1980s, the Angel Tree Program has helped get presents to children in need.

With nearly 1,000 kids signed up this year, Maj. Jayne May with the Salvation Army is confident every single kid who’s signed up will something special for Christmas.

“We are feeling really good about it this year,” she said. “While we have more children than we had last year by about a little over 100, now we’re also seeing a greater response from our community.”

Since she was 18 years old, Tilley said she’s been adopting angels.

Every angel has three things on their wish list, and every year Tilley tries to get what they want.

“My angel this year is a little boy,” she said. “He’s eight years old. He wanted a bike, he wanted some clothes, and Uno cards. I felt like it was my responsibility to give back, to be able to take an angel off the tree to buy those gifts so some other child could wake up on Christmas morning and have presents like I did.”

It’s not too late to take part.

Tags are still hanging in trees all the way through Dec. 15.

You can find angel trees at your local Walmart, Burke’s Outlet, the Landing Dispensary, Greenbrier Vision Center, and more.

